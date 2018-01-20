(CNN) – Joel McHale is set to host a new Netflix series. The streaming giant announced the deal Friday.

The unscripted series will be similar to the show that made McHale famous, ”The Soup,” which ran on E! from 2005 to 2015.

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” will be produced by Lionsgate Television, and will feature sketches, video clips and celebrity guests.

The first season of the weekly, half-hour series is expected to be 13 episodes. The show launches February 18.

Hey @Netflix: I think you misunderstood when I demanded “a lot of green” for my new show. #JoelMcHaleShow pic.twitter.com/SICdubeL1m — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 19, 2018

