John Krasinski hosts virtual graduation ceremony with celebrity guests

(WHDH) — With many commencements canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, actor and Newton native John Krasinski decided to hold a graduation ceremony for students of all ages.

Krasinski invited graduates to join him on a Zoom chat to congratulate them on their achievement as part of his digital show “Some Good News.”

Several students read their commencement speeches before the actor declared them all graduates.

“Class of 2020, by the power vested in me by no one, congratulations! You have officially graduated,” he said.

Krasinski also surprised some of the students by bringing on celebrity guests, including Steven Spielberg, Oprah, Jon Stewart and Malala to answer their questions.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)