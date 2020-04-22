John Mayer, BJ Novak deliver breaking news report about coronavirus creating confusion on what day it is

Singer John Mayer delivered a breaking news report on Instagram Live alongside actor B.J. Novak about how the coronavirus has many people asking, “what day is it?”

“What are you hearing from the Centers of Disease Control?” Mayer asked Novak. “They said we’re mixing up Wednesday with Thursday and now it’s actually Saturday?”

“John it’s gotten a lot further than that, I’m sorry to report,” Newton-native Novak responded. “People a few weeks back reported a case of the Mondays on what now is believed to have been a Tuesday or even a Wednesday… Thursdays felt like Fridays. Some people reported Sundays that felt like Tuesdays. It’s been all over the place.”

Some people who are self-isolating at home have admitted that it has been hard keeping track of the days.

