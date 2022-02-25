BOSTON (WHDH) - John Mayer has announced the postponement of two upcoming shows at TD Garden due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows,” Mayer said in a Facebook post.

Mayer’s March 4 and 5 shows have been pushed back to May 9 and 10.

Shows in Pittsburgh and New York were also postponed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox