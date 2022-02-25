BOSTON (WHDH) - John Mayer has announced the postponement of two upcoming shows at TD Garden due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows,” Mayer said in a Facebook post.

Mayer’s March 4 and 5 shows have been pushed back to May 9 and 10.

Shows in Pittsburgh and New York were also postponed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)