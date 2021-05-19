BOSTON (WHDH) - The Jonas Brothers announced Wednesday the dates for their latest tour, which includes a stop at Fenway Park in Boston.

Their “Remember This Tour” with special guest Kelsea Ballerini kicks off on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas and ends on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas will perform at Fenway on Oct. 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” the Jonas Brothers wrote in a statement. “If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 27, with presale tickets available to Citi cardmembers on May 24.

