The Jonas Brothers are getting ready to kick off their first headline tour in almost a decade.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be making a stop to the TD Garden in Boston on Aug. 17, marking their fifth stop on the Happiness Begins Tour.

The 40-city tour starts on Aug. 7 in Miami and wraps up in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will join the band on stage.

American Airlines and Master Card pre-sale tickets will be made available on May 7.

The Jonas Brothers’ comeback album, also called Happiness Begins, is slated to be released on June 7.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)