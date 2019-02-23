Judge sets $1 million bond for singer R. Kelly

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has set R&B singer R. Kelly’s bond at $1 million.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. said during Saturday’s hearing in Chicago that the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people he’s charged with sexually abusing.

Lyke called the allegations against Kelly “disturbing” during the hearing. The singer stared at the floor while the judge was speaking and looked dejected.

Kelly was booked Friday on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four female victims, including three who were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade.

Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct. The 52-year-old Grammy winner’s lawyer said Friday that he’s confident Kelly will be vindicated.

