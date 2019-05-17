Judge won’t kick decision in Smollett case to another judge

FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Jussie Smollett, a cast member in the TV series "Empire," attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty in New York. A historically black women’s college in North Carolina that’s one of two such institutions left in the U.S. is trying to raise $5 million to stave off losing accreditation. Bennett College has reported sizeable donations as it closes in on its Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 fundraising deadline, aided by supporters of Smollett. He told police he was attacked in Chicago this week. Just days before, he had appeared on MSNBC alongside university president Phyllis Dawkins to raise awareness of the school’s plight. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to have a judge outside Chicago consider whether to appoint a special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case.

Judge Michael Toomin said Friday he’s not swayed by claims that it would be a conflict for Cook County judges to make the decision. Sheila O’Brien, a former appellate judge, wants a special prosecutor to investigate why charges were dropped against the “Empire” actor.

Smollett was accused of falsely reporting what police say was a staged racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in Chicago. The charges were dropped in March.

Toomin set a May 31 hearing on the special prosecutor request. O’Brien said she might ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene.

Separately, Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard is investigating how Smollett’s case was handled.

