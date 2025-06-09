NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sex crimes retrial resumed deliberations Monday after failing to reach a verdict last week.

Jurors are in their third day of weighing charges against the former movie mogul. The panel of seven women and five men began deliberating Thursday.

Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of committing a criminal sex act and one count of rape.

The trial judge, Curtis Farber, is hearing other cases while awaiting a verdict.

On Friday, a Weinstein juror asked to be removed from the case, saying he felt other jurors were treating one member of the panel in an “unfair and unjust” way.

The judge told him he had to keep deliberating and also denied a defense request for a mistrial over the issue.

Weinstein was originally convicted in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault against two women in a verdict considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

But the conviction was subsequently overturned, leading to his retrial — with an additional accuser added last year — before a new jury and a different judge.

Weinstein was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape.

