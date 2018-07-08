Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged

(CNN) – Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are engaged, a source close to the singer told CNN.

Media reports say Bieber popped the question during a trip to the Bahamas.

The couple dated two years ago but later split up. The pair has been appearing together in recent weeks, setting off speculation they were back together.

While the couple has not publicly discussed the engagement on social media, Bieber’s father posted an Instagram of the 24-year-old singer with the caption: “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

