Justin Bieber announces new single, album, docu-series, and 2020 tour

(WHDH) – Justin Bieber gave his fans an extra special holiday gift when he announced a new single, album, tour, and docu-series in an Instagram post on Christmas Eve.

The single, titled “Yummy,” will be released on Jan. 3 and the tour, beginning in May, will hit stadiums across the United States, according to the post. The album, which he has yet to announce a release date for, will be the pop star’s first one in four years, after “Purpose” in 2015.

Details for each of the singer’s projects were spelled out in a “super-trailer” he posted to YouTube, along with teases for a couple songs off the anticipated album.

He started off the video by saying “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”

In regards to the new album, Bieber said in the trailer that he feels it will be different from his previous ones and he is excited to tour it and perform it live for his fans. When he began talking about the docu-series, Bieber said that everyone has their own stories and he is ready to share his.