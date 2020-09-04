(CNN) — Drake got one of the biggest pop stars in the world to sub for him in the video for his single with DJ Khaled.

The new video for the single “Popstar” features Justin Bieber rapping Drake’s lyrics.

Here’s the set up: DJ Khaled is hounding Drake to shoot a music video for their song, despite the fact there’s a pandemic going on.

The superstar producer tries calling, texting, Facetiming and sending video messages to Drake, much to the rapper’s annoyance.

“This guy is off his rocker,” Drake says in the video.

So Drake decides to call in a favor from his fellow Canadian, Bieber.

What follows are scenes featuring Bieber living it up big: partying and showing off his tattoos at a photo shoot.

The singer’s wife, Hailey, and the Bieb’s manager, Scooter Braun, make cameo appearances.

Bieber has collaborated with Khaled before on the singles “I’m the One” and “No Brainer.”

