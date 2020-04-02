Justin Bieber postponing Changes Tour, including stop at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Justin Bieber announced Wednesday that he is postponing his upcoming tour, which included a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The Changes Tour, named after his fifth studio album, was originally set to head to the home of the New England Patriots on Sept. 17.

Bieber released a statement on Twitter that read, “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour.”

Fans are told to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled.

“The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me,” Bieber wrote on Twitter. “The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe.”

