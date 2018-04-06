(WHDH)- Justin Timberlake helps one lucky fan announce her pregnancy in the middle of his concert in Detroit, Michigan on April 2.

Darcell Baxtresser was attending Timberlake’s concert at the Little Caesars Arena when Timberlake noticed Baxtresser and her friends were holding a small sign that caught his interest.

Baxtresser and her friends were seated stage side during Timberlake’s performance holding a sign that read, “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?”

Timberlake stopped his performance and retrieved the sign from Baxtresser. With much enthusiasm, he held up the sign for the crowd to see and revealed the expected delivery date, November 1, to the entire arena.

According to her friends and this report Baxtresser has been a fan of Justin Timberlake and his music since she was six years old. She described the moment as amazing, magical, and unforgettable.

Baxtressor posted a video of the epic moment to her Facebook thanking Timberlake and saying, “A truly special memory I will forever cherish!”

