BOSTON (WHDH) - Kacey Musgraves fans will have the opportunity to see her perform in Boston next year.

The six-time Grammy Award winner released the dates to her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour, which includes a stop at the TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 27, 2022.

The tour kicks off on Jan. 19, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and wraps up on Feb. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The ticket presale for the concert begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

