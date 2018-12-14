FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Authorities say an intruder was arrested at Drake’s Southern California house, but the woman apparently did nothing but drink the rapper’s water and soda pop. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies from its Malibu/Lost Hills Station arrested 24-year-old Mesha Collins Monday, April 17, 2017, inside the home of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake.

West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of tweets on Thursday in which he claimed Drake had called trying to threaten him.

West wrote “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect – So cut the tough talk.”

West alleged Drake was behind audience members rushing the stage and splashing fellow rapper Pusha T with liquid during a concert in Toronto in November.

Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative.

The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.

