Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry set to appear at virtual Easter service

(CNN) — Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church’s Easter service will boast some serious star power.

According to CNN affiliate KPRC, rapper Kanye West, singer Mariah Carey and media mogul Tyler Perry will participate in the church’s virtual Easter service.

The Houston based mega church will host its “Hope Is Alive” Easter service on Sunday which it will stream.

Many places of worship have moved to virtual services because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Church officials said the Easter service will be pre-recorded, on Friday and local officials including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña are set to tape prayers for the city.

West has teamed up with Osteen before.

Last November the rapper brought his popular Sunday Service to the church.

