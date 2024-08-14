(CNN) — Katy Perry is in hot water in Spain after allegedly filming the music video for her new single “Lifetimes” in a protected area without the necessary permit.

According to a statement from the regional government, published Tuesday, authorities in the Balearic Islands are investigating after the production company that worked on the video filmed in the Ses Salines Natural Park “without requesting authorization.”

In the video, which premiered on August 8, Perry can be seen singing and dancing on protected sand dunes.

Although the regional government said it was looking into the music video, it clarified that it was not investigating a “crime against the environment,” because filming is allowed in the area with permission.

CNN has contacted Perry’s representatives for comment.

The controversy is the latest incident in a troubled period for Perry, whose recent single “Woman’s World” has been criticized for perpetuating outdated stereotypes.

The singer has also come under fire for working with controversial producer Dr. Luke on the song.

In June 2023, singer Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, “agreed to a resolution” regarding a legal dispute they had been embroiled in since 2014.

Kesha filed a lawsuit against Gottwald that year seeking to get out of her recording contract and alleging he drugged, emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

Gottwald has long denied those claims, and filed a countersuit citing defamation and breach of contract against the singer the same year.

Gottwald has worked on some of Perry’s biggest hits, and the singer decided to work with him again on her upcoming album “143,” which is scheduled for release on September 20.

In May, Perry left her role as a judge on “American Idol” after seven seasons on the show.

