(WHDH) – Singer Katy Perry visited a young fan Tuesday who was unable to attend her concert in Australia.

The girl’s sister, Tiana Moores, tweeted that her sister, Grace, was supposed to attend Perry’s concert but was able to because she has been battling a brain tumor.

Moores asked people to retweet her in hopes Perry would see the tweet and visit her sister.

Moores tweeted photos of the pair together, saying, “GUYS WE DID IT!”

GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/elxDW7ioyg — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

