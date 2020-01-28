FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Bielibers excited to attend Justin Bieber’s nearly 50-city tour will also get the chance to see Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

The Changes Tour, named after his fifth studio album that is set to be released on Feb. 14, will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sept. 17.

Bieber announced Tuesday that special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be accompanying him.

The tour kicks off on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle and ends on Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale to the general public the same day that his new album will be released.

American Express Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 13 at 10 p.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting Thursday.

One dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Several other big artists are also scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium this year, including country singer Kenney Chesney and pop star Taylor Swift.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)