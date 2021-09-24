(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson doesn’t need a pesky calendar to tell her to get into the Christmas spirit.

The “Voice” coach and superstar singer unveiled her new single on Thursday, a tune called “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).”

The defiant song finds Clarkson singing about a woman who won’t let her ex ruin her Christmastime, her New Year or anything else for that matter. Call it holiday independent spirit.

“When Christmas Comes Around…” the album from which the new single comes, will be released on October 15.

The 15-track record will feature collaborations with singers including Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton.

It’s like they say, when life gives you a dumpster fire, roast chestnuts over it.

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)