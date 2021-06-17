FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Country music superstar Kenny Chesney on Thursday announced tour dates for two concerts at Gillette Stadium.

Chesney’s “Here and Now” stadium tour will make a stop in Foxboro on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 of 2022.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said in a news release. “With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on.”

Chesney will play 19 stadium concerts next summer, including the two shows at Gillette, marking his 20th and 21st times performing at the home of the six-time champion New England Patriots.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)