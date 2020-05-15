Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour, which included his 20th show at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Country singer Kenny Chesney announced Thursday that he is postponing his 2020 tour, including what would have been his 20th show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
“No one has tried harder than my team to make the 2020 Chillaxification Tour a reality… Sadly, we can’t find a way to make it safe, to navigate water that’s just not getting any clearer,” he wrote on Instagram.” For that reason, we have to postpone this year’s tour.”
Chesney added that he is hoping to have his entire schedule for 2021 finalized quickly and that original tickets will be automatically valid for a rescheduled show date.
Refund options will also be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.
View this post on Instagram
We have done everything possible… and things I’m not even sure we would’ve thought of three months ago. Myself and my team have talked to medical experts, city commissioners, team owners, building staffs, the NFL, often daily, because coming out to play for you is everything to us. When we postponed our first wave of shows, no one would’ve imagined we’d be here today… Still wondering, still uncertain. But as I said when we postponed those first dates, I will not take chances with people I care about. I’ve laid awake many nights thinking about this, not wanting to disappoint all the people who are with us every summer… some who fly from all over the country to meet up, people who’re coming for the first time… friends who’ve met at the tailgate or the Sandbar. No Shoes Nation is not just people buying a ticket to a show, and I know that. I care, because you guys care so very much. But that’s exactly why… 1) I wanted to tell you guys first 2) I hate everything about what I’m about to say No one has tried harder than my team to make the 2020 Chillaxification Tour a reality… Sadly, we can’t find a way to make it safe, to navigate water that’s just not getting any clearer. For that reason, we have to postpone this year’s tour. We are hoping to have the entire schedule for 2021 finalized quickly. Right now, though, it’s you and me and that’s what matters. Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)