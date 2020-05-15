Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour, which included his 20th show at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Country singer Kenny Chesney announced Thursday that he is postponing his 2020 tour, including what would have been his 20th show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“No one has tried harder than my team⁣⁣ to make the 2020 Chillaxification Tour a reality…⁣⁣ Sadly, we can’t find a way to make it safe, ⁣⁣ to navigate water that’s just not getting any clearer,” he wrote on Instagram.⁣⁣” For that reason, ⁣⁣we have to postpone this year’s tour.⁣⁣”

Chesney added that he is hoping to have his entire schedule for 2021 finalized quickly and that original tickets will be automatically valid for a rescheduled show date.

Refund options will also be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.

