(WHDH) – Kensington Palace announced more details about the birth of a future prince or princess.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby will be born at Saint Mary’s Hospital in London later this month.

The birth will take place in the same private wing that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born in.

Barriers and parking restrictions have already been put in place.

