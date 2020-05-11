(CNN) — Kevin and Eniko Hart are expecting their second child and the gender was a surprise for one of them.

The couple shared their happy news Sunday, which was of course Mother’s Day, on their respective verified Instagram accounts.

Hart posted photos of their family, which includes him, his wife, daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo, 2, with Eniko.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine….We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….,” the comedic actor wrote in the caption of the family portraits. “Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable….We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey….”

Eniko Hart shared similar photos, writing, “OH BABY, it’s a little lady.”

“This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy,” she wrote. “I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.”

The teenage children were attendants when their father married the then Eniko Parrish in a lavish ceremony in 2016 after the couple dated for several years.

