(CNN) — Kevin Spacey has taken the stand as the first witness in his own defense in the sexual misconduct trial against him, brought by actor Anthony Rapp.

In a response to the first question from his attorney, Jay Barron, Spacey said Rapp’s allegations are not true.

Earlier, attorneys for actor Anthony Rapp finished presenting their case against Spacey.

Rapp, best known for his role in “Star Trek: Discovery,” claims that in 1986, Spacey, then 26, invited Rapp, then 14, to his Manhattan home where he picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, grabbed his buttocks and pressed his groin into Rapp’s body without his consent. He is suing Spacey for battery.

In a major victory for Spacey on Monday, Judge Lewis Kaplan granted a defense request to dismiss a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress. Rapp’s lawyer tried to convince Kaplan to keep it in, but Kaplan said no.

Kaplan previously dismissed an assault claim in this case in June.

Rapp’s lawyer had no comment about Monday’s ruling.

Spacey’s attorneys have attempted to poke holes in Rapp’s claims by pointing to discrepancies, including dates Rapp claimed to have run into Spacey at industry events.

Before ending his time on the stand last week, Rapp’s attorney Peter Saghir asked the actor if he had been lying about his allegations against Spacey.

“I have not. It was something that happened to me that was not okay,” Rapp testified.

In Spacey’s testimony Monday, he also denied allegations made by Andrew Holtzman, who was called to the stand earlier in the trial for Rapp’s team.

Holtzman publicly alleged in 2017 that Spacey had grabbed his crotch and pressed his body against him without his consent, which Spacey denied on the stand.

When asked by his attorney, Spacey testified in court that he’s always been private about his life and his upbringing. He said his late father was a White supremacist and neo-Nazi, a fact he testified he’s never disclosed publicly before.

His father’s prejudicial views fostered his “intolerance” to bigotry, he said, and also, in part, kept him from publicly acknowledging he is gay sooner.

Spacey criticized Rapp for calling him a “fraud” in an interview for not coming out as gay until 2017.

Spacey said he grappled with his sexuality because his father used derogatory language about being gay and toward Spacey’s interest in theater.

He wanted fans to remember the roles he’s played, so he purposely kept quiet about his personal life, Spacey testified.

