(CNN) — No more babies for Kim and Kanye West.

At least that’s what she said on Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” which included the birth of their fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate.

“I feel so complete,” Kim Kardashian West said. “I really do feel like 4 is the perfect number for me.”

Psalm was born in May and joined sisters North, 6, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.

Sunday night’s episode of her family’s E! reality series featured the mad scramble to locate rapper/entrepreneur West for the birth of their baby who Kardashian West said weighed in at 6 and a half pounds.

“I feel so full, in the best way,” she said. “But I’m done.”

The Wests also renewed their vows in honor of their five-year anniversary.

They kept it small with just family and the pastor who married them originally.

“It’s just crazy how fast time flies,” Kardashian West’s sister Khloe Kardashian said. “I can’t imagine our family without Ye.”

