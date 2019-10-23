(CNN) — What do you get for the reality star and entrepreneur who has everything?

If you are Kanye West you donate $1 million to your wife’s favorite charities.

Kim Kardashian West turned 39 on Monday and her husband’s gift touched her heart.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” she tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

Kardashian West has emerged as a champion for criminal justice reform and her husband donated to Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

Not that she didn’t also have a bit of a traditional birthday as well.

She tweeted she “had the best most relaxing birthday ever! Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye.”

But when you are a mogul that dinner is catered by your favorite eatery (in her case the Armenian restaurant Carousel) and includes a beignet truck and churro stand.

