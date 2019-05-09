(WHDH) — More than a dozen inmates are walking free thanks to E! star Kim Kardashian West.

The American media personality helped commute the life sentences of 17 first-time, nonviolent drug offenders in 90 days.

Kardashian West has been funding the 90 Days of Freedom campaign, which made the releases possible, according to her personal attorney, Brittany K. Barnett.

The campaign is part of the First Step Act that President Donald Trump signed into law last year.

The prison reform law allows thousands of federal inmates to leave prison earlier than their original sentences allowed.

Kardashian West announced last month that she’s studying to become a lawyer.

