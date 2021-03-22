Krispy Kreme is making vaccinations extra sweet with a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year

(CNN) — Krispy Kreme has come up with a way to make getting the Covid-19 vaccine extra sweet.

Starting Monday until the end of the year, if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the US, you can get a free glazed doughnut each day, the company said in a news release.

The card must show one or two shots of any of the Covid-19 vaccines to qualify, and it must be redeemed at a store. You don’t need to buy anything to get your daily free doughnut.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.

However, the company acknowledges that not everyone will get the vaccine.

“We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision,” the news release says.

Those who decide not to get the Covid-19 vaccine can still get a free glazed doughnut and a medium coffee on Mondays from March 29 to May 24.

The promotions are all part of their “Be Sweet” initiative to inspire joy and kindness.

Krispy Kreme’s vaccine support is not limited to store customers.

The retailer is also offering its employees an incentive to get the vaccine with four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

In addition, Krispy Kreme will support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines, delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.

