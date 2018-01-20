(WHDH) – Kristen Wiig is returning to the small screen.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum is set to in a half-hour comedy from Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

The untiled series, which will be released by Apple, was inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s upcoming short story collection, “You Think It, It’ll Say It.”

The Apple series marks Wiig’s first regular television role since “SNL.”

Wiig has made guest appearances on televisions like “The Last Man on Earth” and “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.”

Apple has not said how viewers will be able to watch the show.

