Kristofer Hivju says there’s a ‘Game of Thrones’ alternate ending we will never see

(CNN) — Will we ever get over how “Game of Thrones” ended?

Probably not — especially when folks are out here spilling tea.

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series, told Metro.co.uk that there was another ending to the drama.

“We shot an alternative ending,” the Norwegian actor said. “That was mostly for fun, but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

That’s about all Hivju would give up, however.

Some viewers were unhappy with the Season 8 series finale.

Even Hivju said he was surprised by how it all ended.

“The funny thing is after Season 7, I had my theories, fans had theirs’, everybody, the cast had their theories, so there were thousands of theories,” he said. “To choose one path would be difficult to say but there were many things I didn’t see coming; there was the element of surprise, which I liked.”

When contacted by CNN, a representative for HBO had no information about an alternative “Game of Thrones” ending and suggested Hivju may have been joking.

