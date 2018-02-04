(WHDH) – Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her first child. The 20-year-old posted a video on YouTube titled “To Our Daughter,” that recapped the last nine months.

Jenner also shared a message to her social media accounts detailing her decision to keep her pregnancy private. She began the post by saying:

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Several media outlets reported back in September about the reality star’s pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, but it was not confirmed.

Jenner ended her post by expressing her excitement and thanking fans for “understanding.”

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

