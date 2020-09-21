Lady Gaga thought about suicide every day and ‘hated being famous’

In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Lady Gaga accepts the award for best collaboration for "Rain on Me" during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

(CNN) — Lady Gaga is continuing to be open about her mental health struggle.

The singer/actress talked about how daunting fame can be and said she “totally gave up on myself,” she acknowledged in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that aired this weekend.

“I hated being famous. I hated being a star,” she said. “I felt exhausted and used up.”

She considered suicide every day, she said.

“I didn’t really understand why I should live other than to be there for my family,” Lady Gaga said. “That was an actual real thought and feeling: Why should I stick around?”

Things got so bad, according to the star, that she “lived in this house while people watched me for a couple years, to make sure that I was safe.”

Lady Gaga is still triggered by being “objectified,” like when people shove cell phones at her to take photos or she can’t dine out with her family, she said.

Things are better now, said the singer who is promoting her latest album, “Chromatica.”

“I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore,” she said. “I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never gonna happen.”

