BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans of Lady Gaga will have a chance to see her perform live at Fenway Park in Boston this summer.

The iconic singer’s “Chromatica Ball” stadium tour will stop in Boston on Aug. 19.

Tickets for the rescheduled show are on sale now with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for the event.

For all shows held in America, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation.

