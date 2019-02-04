Lawyers: 21 Savage is being wrongly held by US immigration

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, 21 Savage performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park in New Orleans. Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Atlanta area. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys for Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage say he’s being wrongly held by federal immigration authorities.

Law firm Kuck Baxter Immigration released a statement Monday saying U.S. officials have known about his immigration status since at least 2017 when he sought a new visa that is pending.

U.S. Customs and Immigration officials said the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation in the Atlanta area because of a felony conviction and put in deportation proceedings.

Fulton County prosecutors said Abraham-Joseph’s case is sealed and no information can be provided.

Officials say Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen brought to the U.S. as a 12-year-old who overstayed his visa.

Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers say he is not a flight risk, which would be the only justification for holding him.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending