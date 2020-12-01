Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence spotted in Boston for Netflix movie shoot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were spotted in Boston on Tuesday for the filming of a new Netflix movie.

DiCaprio could be seen walking through South Station as crews worked on the movie entitled “Don’t Look Up” by director and writer Adam McKay.

VIDEO COURTESY: Samantha Cooper

The movie will also feature Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, and Timothée Chalamet, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley will also reportedly make appearances in the film.

“Don’t Look Up” is about two scientists who go on a media tour to warn the world after they discover a meteor will impact the Earth in six months.

Lawrence and DiCaprio are slated to play the two scientists.

