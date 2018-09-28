Library moves ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ to bigger venue

In this Saturday, May 13, 2017 photo, Lil Miss Hot Mess reads to children during the Feminist Press' presentation of Drag Queen Story Hour at the Park Slope Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, in New York. About once a month since last fall, the Brooklyn Public Library has been presenting Drag Queen Story Hour, where performers with names such as Lil Miss Hot Mess and Ona Louise regale an audience of young children and their parents. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Interest in a Louisiana library’s planned “Drag Queen Story Time” is so high that the event is moving to a community college auditorium.

A notice on the Lafayette Public Library’s webpage states that it’s moving the Oct. 6 event from the library to South Louisiana Community College because of safety concerns resulting from an expected overflow crowd.

Libraries and bookstores around the country have held programs in which men in drag read stories to children. Some drew protests.

The Lafayette event is being presented by members of a University of Louisiana-Lafayette chapter of Delta Lambda Phi, a fraternity of “gay, bisexual and progressive men.”

Public comments at a city-parish council meeting last month were overwhelmingly supportive. At a library board meeting last week, opponents appeared to outnumber supporters.

