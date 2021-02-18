Lifetime looking to cast single Bostonians for upcoming season of popular reality TV show

BOSTON (WHDH) - The lead casting producer for an upcoming season of a popular docu-series on Lifetime is looking for single men and women in Boston to cast for the show.

“Married at First Sight” is looking for marriage-minded Bostonians who are brave enough to trust the show’s panel of experts to help them find “the one.”

The series usually features three to five couples, paired up by relationship experts, who agree to marry when they first meet.

“The show has a proven track record of success and we hope that even more singles are committed to finding everlasting love and faith in our matchmaking process,” lead casting producer Bonnie Clark said in an announcement.

Those interested in being cast will be required to fill out a questionnaire and submit a short video.

The twelfth season of the show recently premiered on Jan. 13.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)