Alamo Drafthouse opened in the Seaport district today, bringing the movie theater chain famous for its commitment to both classic film and delicious food and drink to the Bay State for the first time.

Unlike traditional theaters, Alamo Drafthouse feature tables at each seat and moviegoers are able to order food and drinks – including beer, wine, and cocktails – to be delivered to them during screenings.

Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse, said the Seaport is a great fit for the brand.

“I spent a couple days and wandered the streets, went to the restaurants, went to the bars, went to the breweries, and it’s just a vibrant part of the city,” he said. “It just feels like it meshes with what we’re trying to do.”

The programming at the theater will feature a mix of first-run films and curated classics.

