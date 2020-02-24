(WHDH) — Lil Nas X left the “Old Town Road” to crash a wedding at Disney World over the weekend.

The 20-year-old singer posted a video to Twitter of him making a grand entrance with the bride while his hit song played.

The guests started screaming and clapping for the celebrity.

Lil Nas X and the bride immediately took to the dance floor to show off their moves.

