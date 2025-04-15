(CNN) — Lil Nas X has said that he is experiencing partial paralysis in his face, as he posted a series of videos to social media from hospital on Monday.

In one video, the “Old Town Road” rapper attempts to smile from his hospital bed but only one half of his face complies while the other stays still. In the video caption, the 26-year-old said he’d “lost control of the right side of my face.”

“This is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” he said jokingly in the video. “It’s like, what the f**k? I can’t even laugh right bro.”

Seemingly in good spirits, Lil Nas X posted another video to his Instagram Stories, zooming in on one side of his face and saying, “we normal over here” before panning to the other side and saying, “we get crazy over here.”

To stop his fans from worrying for his health, the Grammy winner said he was “OK,” adding: “Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

The comments underneath his post were filled with wellwishes.

“Get well baby,” actress Taraji P. Henson said while actress Niecy Nash said, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Lil Nas X didn’t reveal the cause of his condition.

CNN has contacted his representatives for comment.

He is not the first celebrity to suffer from a case of partial facial paralysis, which can have many different underlying causes.

Justin Bieber took a break from performing in 2022 after a case of Ramsay Hunt syndrome left him unable to move half of his face

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered a case of Bell’s palsy, which causes sudden weakness in facial muscles, in April 2024 but was still able to play even though he said the condition was affecting his vision.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)