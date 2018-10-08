ATLANTA (WHDH) — A shooting scare at a Lil Wayne performance sent fans running from a music festival in Atlanta Sunday.

The rapper was performing at the A3C Festival when someone in the crowd yelled that they heard gunshots, police said.

This caused people to panic and flee from the venue, resulting in a dozen injuries as concert-goers tried to jump fences.

Police say there was no evidence that any shots were fired.

In a statement, festival organizers said: “This was a very unfortunate end to what has been an otherwise amazing week of music, friendships and connections. Thank you to everyone for your amazing support and positive energy all week.”

