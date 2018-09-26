Lil Xan performs at the 2018 BUKU Music + Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Friday, March 9, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Rapper Lil Xan claims too many Hot Cheetos, not drugs, recently landed him in the hospital.

Diego Leanos, who goes by the stage name Lil Xan, posted a video to Instagram to let his fans know that he is “healthier then (sic) ever” after eating too many Hot Cheetos.

“I just want to let everyone know that I was in the hospital, not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos,” Lil Xan explained in the post.

He goes on to say the snack food ripped something in his stomach open, causing him to throw up blood.

Lil Xan kicks off his Total Xanarchy Tour Wednesday in New York, with stops in Boston on Thursday and Friday at the Paradise Rock Club.

