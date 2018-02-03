(WHDH) – “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal welcomed their second child.

Miranda announced the big news on Twitter with a photo of his wife and their newborn, Francisco, with the caption:

“Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission.”

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission. (📸 by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018

The couple, according to E! News, have been together for seven years. They also have a 3-year-old son, Sebastian.

Miranda is widely known for his role as the creator and star of the smash-hit musical, “Hamilton.” Just last week, the song Miranda wrote for Disney’s Moana earned a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)