(WHDH) — Actress Lindsay Lohan had some harsh words for women taking part in the “#MeToo” movement.

In an interview with the British newspaper “The Times,” she said women who experience harassment or assault should deal with it when it happens, not many years later.

The “Mean Girls” star, who has a forthcoming MTV reality show, said women should involve police immediately when something happens.

She also said taking part in the movement makes women “look weak.”

Lohan added that she’s “very supportive of women” but can’t go along with attention seekers or trial by social media.

The remarks have been met with backlash.

A representative for Lohan has not commented.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)