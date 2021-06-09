(WHDH) — Lindsey Buckingham fans will have two chances to see him perform live in Massachusetts this September.

The former member of Fleetwood Mac will be making tour stops at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton on Sept. 9, and the Chevalier Theater in Medford on Sept. 11.

He will also be performing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at the Music Hall on Sept. 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Buckingham’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)