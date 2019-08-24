Lizzie McGuire is getting a reboot as Hilary Duff stars in new Disney+ series

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The new Lizzie McGuire reboot has everybody singing ‘this is what dreams are made of.’

The series, which will stream exclusively on Disney+, will catch up with Lizzie as she moves on from her teenage years and takes on her 30’s.

Hilary Duff posted the surprise announcement on her Instagram page.

The post read, “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s .”

Disney+ is an upcoming American subscription video-on-demand service that is set to launch on Nov. 12.

