Disney tweeted a picture of the “Lizzie McGuire” cast Thursday, announcing a reboot of the series on its new streaming platform Disney+.

The company says the whole family is back, including its breakout star Hillary Duff.

“Lizzie McGuire” originally aired between 2001 and 2004 on the Disney Channel.

A picture perfect fam! Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine (@bobbyislewis), and Jake Thomas (@SirJakeThomas) will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire with @HilaryDuff in #LizzieMcGuire, an all-new @DisneyPlus series coming soon. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/ayzjqWUbYc — Disney (@Disney) October 24, 2019

