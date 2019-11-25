(CNN) — Oh how we love you, Lizzo.

The singer showed up on the American Music Awards red carpet Sunday sporting the teeniest of purses.

Seriously small.

And true to Lizzo style, there was a reason for it.

“@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my f***s to give,” she wrote in the caption on her official Instagram account. “Big body b***h in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas.”

Lizzo was nominated for a three awards, including new artist of the year.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)